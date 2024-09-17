Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:
0, 7, 8
(zero, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield schools to stop closing for threats, will add safety help...
2
Hamilton students facing suspension after sharing threating posts
3
$1M bond set for second Middletown man charged in death of woman found...
4
Christ Hospital Medical Center to open new expansion in Butler County
5
Butler Tech teen biz whiz already running online company