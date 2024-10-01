Breaking: Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds legend and all-time hit king, dies at 83

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were: 2, 6, 8
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
