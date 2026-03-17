Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 0, 3, 4
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By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
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The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0, 3, 4

(zero, three, four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

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