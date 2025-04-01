Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 6
(zero, two, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Strong storm causes damage in several area communities
2
As Ohio sports betting increases, so does problem gambling and...
3
Two Hamilton roundabouts coming: City looking for input from public
4
Soccer tournament expected to draw 6K players to Fairfield
5
Envision Partnerships CEO: prevention, early intervention work often...