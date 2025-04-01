Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 0, 0, 1, 4, 4, 8
news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

0, 0, 1, 4, 4, 8

(zero, zero, one, four, four, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Strong storm causes damage in several area communities
2
As Ohio sports betting increases, so does problem gambling and...
3
Two Hamilton roundabouts coming: City looking for input from public
4
Soccer tournament expected to draw 6K players to Fairfield
5
Envision Partnerships CEO: prevention, early intervention work often...