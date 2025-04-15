Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 0, 1, 4, 5, 7, 9
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

0, 1, 4, 5, 7, 9

(zero, one, four, five, seven, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Miami University student released following arrest in Denmark; case...
2
Child hit by vehicle Saturday still in hospital
3
It’s official: Short-term rentals like Airbnb banned in West Chester...
4
Hamilton approves way for new Kroger Marketplace on North Brookwood
5
Butler County dispatch, morgue complex next step in county’s space plan