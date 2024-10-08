Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 3, 5, 6, 9, 9
(zero, three, five, six, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Candidate forum for November races set for tonight in Hamilton
2
Middletown addressing violence and city cleanup
3
Dave Belew, known to many as Mr. Hamilton, dies at 93
4
‘I love Middletown’ says former fire chief, city manager and now new...
5
Lakota school parents sound off on changing cell phone policies