Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 7
(one, one, one, two, three, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
‘I’m trying to focus on the time that I have rather than the time I...
2
County commissioners given ‘political football,’ power to extend...
3
Ohio House overrides DeWine veto on property tax levies, tables other...
4
West Chester Twp. adds rooftop solar panels to its administration...
5
Butler County sheriff’s alligator post called ‘egregious act of...