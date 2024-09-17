Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9

(one, three, six, seven, eight, nine)

