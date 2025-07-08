Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

3, 3, 3, 4, 6, 6

(three, three, three, four, six, six)

