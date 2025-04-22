Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 9
(two, four, five, eight, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Two dead in crash near Butler County Regional Airport
2
Regulars at The Banks hope safety can improve after weekend shooting...
3
Hamilton man wants Butler County court’s help to hire a private...
4
Best of Butler County: Best Artist Brian Beck of Hamilton learned from...
5
Butler County, Ohio seniors making difficult choice: homes or taxes