Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
20, 25, 29, 46, 48, 49
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine)
