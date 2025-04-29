Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
11, 17, 23, 33, 35, 36
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)
