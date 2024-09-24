Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 19, 21, 26, 28, 38, 43
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-three)

