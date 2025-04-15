Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 22, 23, 33, 39, 42, 43
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
