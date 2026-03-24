Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
23, 28, 31, 40, 45, 48
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-five, forty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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