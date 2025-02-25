Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 1, 3, 6, 14, 25, 41
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

1, 3, 6, 14, 25, 41

(one, three, six, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-one)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Bridge replacement to close Madison Twp. road for months
2
King Corona restaurant not coming to Spooky Nook complex in Hamilton
3
Multiple fire departments battling warehouse blaze in Madison Twp.
4
Burks resigns as West Chester Twp. administrator
5
Best of Butler County: Voting starts today! Tell us your favorites