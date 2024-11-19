Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
14, 21, 22, 36, 38, 44
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four)
