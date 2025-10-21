Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 3, 9, 12, 13, 48
(one, three, nine, twelve, thirteen, forty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Butler County Sheriff’s deputies, ICE detain 23 in ‘targeted operation’
2
See the list of 18 Hamilton area educators to be honored by Harry T...
3
Felony charges filed in August crash that killed Middletown man
4
Some snow plows on Butler County roads this winter will feature student...
5
Students at this Mason school don’t just read the Quran, they memorize...