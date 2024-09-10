Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
7, 8, 11, 21, 31, 47
(seven, eight, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield leaders reject recent wild Haitian rumors, focus on few key...
2
Fairfield makes decision on how many marijuana businesses can open in...
3
Forest Fair redevelopment stalls as Oakley developer walks away from...
4
Bridge rehabilitation project underway in Middletown; some traffic...
5
Expansion to double size of Middletown Community Center