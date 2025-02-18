Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
9, 21, 22, 36, 46, 47
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-seven)
