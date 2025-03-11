Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
5, 6, 7, 37, 42, 49
(five, six, seven, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine)
