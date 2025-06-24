Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
26, 34, 37, 39, 41, 47
(twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
‘It’s the only reason my child is still alive’: Parent shares how she...
2
Middletown asked to address homeless population concerns downtown...
3
Hundreds of volunteers coming to Butler County for home repairs
4
Bountiful Blessings to host open house at Blue Cottage Gifts & Antiques
5
Second person arrested, facing murder charges in connection to...