Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
16, 17, 30, 35, 41, 48
(sixteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Here’s why Ohio 129 exit at I-75 will be closed Tuesday evening
2
41-year-old man faces murder charge in Hamilton woman’s death
3
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: When are the better deals?
4
21-year-old man killed in Sunday Butler County crash identified
5
Here’s how to eat healthier on Thanksgiving … but don’t stress about it