Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 5, 12, 16, 22, 31, 39
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

5, 12, 16, 22, 31, 39

(five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Vice president candidate JD Vance, his family, seen eating dinner at...
2
November trial set for Middletown man charged in death of woman found...
3
Butler County budget discussions for 2025 begin this week
4
Fairfield to add six electric vehicle charging stations
5
$1.5 million grant to pay for public electric vehicle charges at 4...