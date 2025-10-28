Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
3, 9, 12, 17, 26, 31
(three, nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Road rage incident ends with threat to shoot Ross Twp. officer ‘in the...
2
Middletown musician Rick House remembered for talent, kindness
3
Fairfield Food Pantry to distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals
4
Fairfield police chief wants to add four officers directed patrol unit
5
How West Chester Twp. is planning for park improvements