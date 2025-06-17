Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 2, 17, 19, 20, 22, 47
news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
(two, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-seven)

