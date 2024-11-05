Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
8, 12, 21, 23, 29, 42
(eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two)
