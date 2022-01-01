Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-05-30-46-61, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(two, five, thirty, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

