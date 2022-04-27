Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
05-07-19-46-69, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4
(five, seven, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)
