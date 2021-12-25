Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

16-17-25-36-37, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)

In Other News
1
10 New Year’s Eve parties in Butler, Hamilton and Warren counties
2
5 uplifting stories this week: Anthony Muñoz treats Hamilton school...
3
Cincinnati mayor, gubernatorial candidate tests positive for COVID-19
4
Omicron and holiday plans; here’s what local experts say
5
New possibilities for Hamilton’s Second National Bank building
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top