Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

14-25-38-59-64, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 4

(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: four)

