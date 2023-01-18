Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
