Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

18-30-43-68-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(eighteen, thirty, forty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

