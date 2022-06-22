Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-13-18-32-42, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
