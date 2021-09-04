journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-10-12-61-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(seven, ten, twelve, sixty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $323 million

In Other News
1
Butler County judge modifies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID-19...
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Victim ID’d in deadly motorcycle crash in West Chester Twp.
4
COVID issues, other hot topics mean crowded ballots for some Butler...
5
Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top