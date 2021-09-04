Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-10-12-61-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(seven, ten, twelve, sixty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $323 million
