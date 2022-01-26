Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-12-38-53-58, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twelve, thirty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
