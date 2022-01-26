Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-12-38-53-58, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twelve, thirty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

