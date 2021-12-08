journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-07-40-43-68, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(one, seven, forty, forty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

