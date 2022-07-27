Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(seven, twenty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $830,000,000
