Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $830,000,000

