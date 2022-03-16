Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-14-28-59-60, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 5
(nine, fourteen, twenty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
In Other News
1
Panel decides Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds will remain in...
2
Police expand search for missing West Chester Twp. man; seek public’s...
3
Ross Schools seeks levy after Ohio declares it a wealthy community and...
4
Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022
5
Two-teacher approach in Hamilton City Schools classrooms is paying off...