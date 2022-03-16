Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

09-14-28-59-60, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 5

(nine, fourteen, twenty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

