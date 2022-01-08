Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-29-43-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(seven, twenty-nine, forty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
