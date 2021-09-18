Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, thirty-two, forty, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Victim ID’d in fatal crash after steel coil falls off truck in Butler...
3
Attorney General’s office joins investigation into Butler County...
4
Progress at Spooky Nook, Richards Pizza expanding with tacos and more...
5
Middletown fire chief: Goal of open house is to educate voters about...