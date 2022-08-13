Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
23-24-50-54-64, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-three, twenty-four, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Butler County General Health District now offering Novavax for COVID-19...
2
Butler County records first monkeypox case
3
PHOTOS: Union Centre Food Truck Rally today boasts 40 vendors
4
One dead, one critical following motorcycle crash Friday morning in...
5
Queen of Peace student turns ‘tissue issue’ upside down, wins top state...