Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

16-21-33-52-70, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, fifty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

