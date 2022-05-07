Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
16-21-33-52-70, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, fifty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
