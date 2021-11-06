journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

10-15-20-66-68, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(ten, fifteen, twenty, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $36 million

