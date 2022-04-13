journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-08-14-20-31, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2

(two, eight, fourteen, twenty, thirty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)

