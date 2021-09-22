journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

36-41-45-51-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(thirty-six, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

