Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

21-32-38-48-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

