Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-14-40-53-54, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(three, fourteen, forty, fifty-three, fifty-four; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

