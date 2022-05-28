Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-14-40-53-54, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(three, fourteen, forty, fifty-three, fifty-four; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
