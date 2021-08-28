Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
