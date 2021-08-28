journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 hours ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3

(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

In Other News
1
Pour House signs on as final retail tenant at The Marcum
2
Hamilton attorney dies following motorcycle crash
3
With Hamilton shootings climbing, police now working closely with feds
4
West Side Little League is Hamilton’s version of ‘Rocky’
5
Butler County schools have 110 COVID cases as school year begins
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top